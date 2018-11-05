Teen suffering life threatening stab wounds after fight in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – A fight broke out on Friday leaving a man with life threatening stab wounds.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a 15-year-old man and a 19-year-old man got into a fight at a small party on Burns Drive.

Officials say the 19-year-old was stabbed multiple times and hospitalized with life threatening abdominal injuries.

The victim was transported to Norfolk Sentara for treatment.

Officials say alcohol was present at the party and the two started a fight with dispute over ownership of a vaping device.

In North Carolina, those under 16-years-old are considered juveniles and cannot be placed in custody without the order of judge or magistrate.The suspect was transported to Greenville to Pitt Regional Juvenile Center after detectives obtained a secured custody order.

No photos or other information may be released, as the suspect is a juvenile.

