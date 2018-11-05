South Norfolk Memorial Library to reopen after SUV crashed into it

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – After an SUV crashed into the building of the South Norfolk Memorial Library back on October 26, it will open back up on Wednesday.

According to officials, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m and the SUV was inside the building by the time it crashed and came to a stop, causing extensive damage.

Staff will return to the building on Monday to prepare for reopening. Minor repairs will continue.

