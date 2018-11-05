Midterm Elections: Virginia and North Carolina polls are open

Singer K’Bana Blaq talks abouthis new book and “Love Over Hate” on Coast Live

Posted 6:03 pm, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 08:03AM, November 6, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Local singer, model and designer K'Bana Blaq (@kbanablaq) has added another title to the list - author. He has just released Before Success, The Beginning with No Ending, and he joins us in studio to talk about the book and his "Love Over Hate" campaign.