Singer K’Bana Blaq talks abouthis new book and “Love Over Hate” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Local singer, model and designer K'Bana Blaq (@kbanablaq) has added another title to the list - author. He has just released Before Success, The Beginning with No Ending, and he joins us in studio to talk about the book and his "Love Over Hate" campaign.
