Redskins lose three offensive starters to season-ending injuries

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Sunday’s home loss to Atlanta caused much more damage than just the end of the Redskins’ three-game win streak.

Monday, Washington head coach Jay Gruden announced offensive starters Brandon Scherff, Shawn Lauvao & Paul Richardson will miss the remainder of 2018 with season-ending injuries.

Offensive guard Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral), offensive guard Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL) and wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. (AC joint) will all have surgery and miss the remainder of the 2018 season.

Scherff, Washington’s first round (5th overall) draft pick in 2015, had started every game on the offensive line this season. Lauvao had started five games this season. He was placed on Injured Reserve last season after playing in nine games (all starts). In addition to losing Scherff and Lauvao, the burgundy and gold are without Pro Bowl offensive lineman Trent Williams – who underwent surgery on his injured thumb last week.

The Redskins signed Richardson to a five-year contract in March. In seven games this season, the 26 year-old had 20 catches for 262 yards and a pair of touchdowns.