VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Monday morning had some residents in Virginia Beach waking up to no power.

According to Dominion Energy, more than 3,000 customers in the city were without power, and less than 300 are still without. The power company added that they expected to restore power to customers between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The reason for the outages is because of downed trees.

