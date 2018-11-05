× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain on a Monday morning

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy start to the work week… Watch out for rain for your morning drive. We will see widespread rain with pockets of heavy rain this morning. Rain will become more scattered this afternoon. We will still see mostly cloudy skies with highs near 70, about 5 degrees above normal.

Another round of showers with thunderstorms will move in on Tuesday with a cold front. A few showers are possible tomorrow morning but our biggest chance for rain and storms with be Tuesday late afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will warm into the upper 70s tomorrow with strong south winds.

Skies will clear on Wednesday with highs dropping back to near 70. We will cool into the 60s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Rain will return on Friday as another cold front moves in.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers (80%). Highs near 70. Winds: E/S/W 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows near 60. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (50%), Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 5th

1988 F2 Tornado: Isle of Wight, Southampton Co, F1 Tornado: Brunswick Co

1988 F2 Tornado: Pasquotank Co, F1 Tornado: Currituck Co

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

