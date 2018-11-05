AMBER alert issued for child in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Lumberton Police Department are looking for Hania Noelia Aguilar.

13-year-old, Hania Noelia Aguilar, is a Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet tall, weighing 126 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes.

Aguliar was last seen wearing a blue Shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

Aguliar was believed to be abducted at 3525 Elizabeth Road, Lot 39 in Lumberton.

The vehicle is a Green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plates, Tag number NWS-984.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Lumberton Police Department immediately at (910) 671-3845, or call 911.