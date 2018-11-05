Hampton History Museum offering free military admission for Veterans Day

HAMPTON, Va. – A local museum will honor the Hampton Roads military community with a special offer for Veterans Day.

All active duty, retired military, veterans, NASA employees and their families with a valid ID will receive free admission to the Hampton History Museum on Monday, November 12.

Visitors will be able to explore more than 400 years of the city’s past in the Hampton History Galleries and see displays chronicling Hampton’s experiences during key wars. Special exhibits “When the Computer Wore a Skirt: NASA’s Human Computers,” which tells the story behind the best-selling book that inspired the hit movie “Hidden Figures,” and “NASA: Hampton Takes Flight,” which chronicles a century of contributions to aeronautics and space exploration made at the NASA Langley Research Center, will also be on display.

The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Downtown Hampton. Free parking is available in the garage across the street from the museum.

For more information, call (757) 727-1102.