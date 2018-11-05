× First Warning Forecast: Strong To Severe Storms Tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

After a rainy start to the day most of the rain has pushed out of our area. There is a 30% chance of a pop up shower throughout the afternoon but most of us will stay dry. Cloud cover will stick around so we will stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures will warm well above normal to the low 70s. Wind will be much calmer from the south at 5-10 mph.

Another round of showers with thunderstorms will move in on Tuesday with a cold front. A few showers are possible tomorrow morning but our biggest chance for rain and storms with be Tuesday late afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will warm into the upper 70s tomorrow with strong south winds 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times.

Skies will clear on Wednesday with highs dropping back to near 70. We will cool into the 60s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Rain will return on Friday as another cold front moves in.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers (80%). Highs near 70. Winds: E/S/W 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows near 60. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (50%), Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 5th

1988 F2 Tornado: Isle of Wight, Southampton Co, F1 Tornado: Brunswick Co

1988 F2 Tornado: Pasquotank Co, F1 Tornado: Currituck Co

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

