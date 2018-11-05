DYNASTY new episode, Friday 11/9 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Queen of Cups”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, L) (HDTV)

FATE VERSUS FREE WILL — Even as Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) commits her heart to Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley), forces she can’t see, and some she can, pull her away. Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) seemingly makes inroads with Blake (Grant Show) but she doesn’t realize she’s pushing him into Cristal’s (Ana Brenda Contreras) arms. Maddison Brown, Alan Dale, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Adegoke and James Mackay also star. Kevin A. Garnett & Jay Gibson wrote the episode, which was directed by Jeff Byrd (#205). Original airdate 11/9/2018.