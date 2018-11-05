Drugs found at Newport News Jail lead to local woman’s arrest

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News women was accused of trying to get drugs into the Newport News Jail.

33-year-old Jennifer Phillips was charged with two counts of delivery of drugs to prisoner.

Police arrested Phillips on Sunday, but jail officials say the crime happened on October 29.

Phillips is accused of delivering a schedule III drug to an inmate she personally knows. Law enforcement wouldn’t say exactly what kind of drug was found but said it’s a controlled substance that is accepted for medical use in treatment in the United States.

“They are always trying to come up with different ways of getting access to drugs in prisons and jails. It’s amazing to me the extent that people will go to and put their own freedom in jeopardy,” stated former detective and head of Tidewater Community College’s Criminal Justice Department, Richard James.

Sheriff Gabe Morgan issued the following statement:

We take the threat of having illegal drugs introduced into our jail environment seriously, and I want to stress that this attempt did not succeed.

Sheriff’s officials said they cannot comment on the investigative techniques that led to the intercept of the substance, but said they can confirm, however, that tests are being run and the substance is believed to be a Schedule III narcotic.

“It’s something that sheriffs and wardens deal with on a regular basis and they take a very seriously,” said James.

Phillips went in front of the judge Monday and was released from custody.

She is expected in court again for a hearing on February 14 at 10 a.m.