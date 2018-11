“I’m So Happy For You”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

BIG NEWS IN WEST COVINA — Heather (Vella Lovell) and Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz) both have changes in their lives which leaves Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) reeling. Meanwhile, Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) has to adjust to some good news/bad news from her eldest son. Vincent Rodriguez III, Pete Gardner and Scott Michael Foster also star. Ilana Pena wrote the episode, directed by Erin Ehrlich (#405). Original airdate 11/9/2018.