Bodacious Bazaar returns to Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. – Enjoy items from over 300 quality vendors, artists, crafters, Virginia wineries and local businesses at the Bodacious Bazaar.

Friday, November 9 through Sunday, November 11, the Hampton Roads Convention Center will be holding the three-day shopping extravaganza.

There will be upscale gifts, gourmet foods, fine arts, and the “Real” Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance for the kids.

Ticket prices are the following:

Two days for adults – $10

One day for adults – $7.00

Children 12-years-old and under – $4

Children in strollers – free

Those who would like free admission should donate to the American Red Cross in the seven cities onsite or at the blood mobile. Those who donate will receive a complimentary three-day admission pass.