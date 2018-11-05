Beach Bags food drive was a success, bringing in more than six tons of food

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On October 25, Virginia Beach City Public Schools partnered with the Virginia Beach Education Foundation, Pembroke Mall and News 3 to host a 10 hour food drive.

The Beach Bag food drive brought in more than $8,000 in donations from the community and more than 12,000 pounds of food.

“The success of this Beach Bags food drive was due to the 74 participating schools serving as drop-off locations, our business partners and our community’s overwhelming generous support of the Beach Bags program. We are tremendously grateful to our community and sponsors who continue to demonstrate their ongoing dedication to meet the needs of our students since the launch of this program,” said Dr. Amber Rach, VBCPS director of community engagement.

The Beach Bags program was established in 2009. The goal was to provide meals and healthy snacks to students who may not have enough to eat during weekends and school vacations.

More than 93,000 beach bags have been distributed since the program launched.

The program is supported by donations from community members, businesses and organizations. Every $3 donated provides a beach bag for a child and 100% of all monetary donations is used to purchase shelf-stable food.

Individually sized food donations are accepted year-round at the school division’s administration building, located at 2512 George Mason Drive in Virginia Beach.

