18th firearm detected at Norfolk International Airport checkpoint in 2018

NORFOLK, Va. – The loaded “Lady Liberty” handgun was detected at Norfolk International Airport checkpoint on Friday.

A Smithfield woman was caught with a loaded, 9mm handgun with the Statue of Liberty engraved on the gun’s handle in one of her carry-on bags. The gun was loaded with six bullets.

Airport police responded to the checkpoint where they confiscated the weapon and detained the woman for questioning. She is subject to federal civil penalties.

This marks the 18th firearm TSA officers have caught in the airport for this calendar year.

