William & Mary field hockey wins first-ever CAA Championship, will host Monmouth Wednesday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (Tribe Athletics) – The William & Mary field hockey team won its first-ever conference tournament crown on Sunday, overcoming a 1-0 deficit to defeat No. 14 Delaware 3-2 in overtime in the Colonial Athletic Association Championship game.

The Tribe improved to 11-7 on the year, and earned the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, while the Blue Hens fell to 13-7, and must await word on a possible at-large bid to the national field.

William & Mary will host it’s first-ever NCAA Play-In Game Wednesday against MAAC champion Monmouth.