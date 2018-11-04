Walmart rolls out online grocery delivery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Walmart is now making shopping easier for Virginia Beach customers.

Walmart announced they are expanding the popular Online Grocery Delivery service to bring delivery to the doorsteps of Virginia Beach, and the Hampton, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Williamsburg, Yorktown, Portsmouth and Newport News areas.

According to Walmart, here is how to new system works:

Order and choose a pickup time: Customers visit walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to for their order to be delivered. At the time of checkout, customers will pay the delivery fee. No money is exchanged at the customer’s door.

Online Grocery Delivery is an extension of Walmart’s curbside pickup service, which is available at 19 stores in the Virginia Beach metro area.

The retailer plans to roll out Online Grocery Delivery to 100 metro areas by the end of this year.