Seven From Sunday | NFL Week Nine

A look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 4, the ninth week of the 2018 season.
-
New Orleans quarterback DREW BREES passed for 346 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a 137 passer rating and wide receiver MICHAEL THOMAS had a franchise-record 211 receiving yards, including a 72-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, in the Saints’ 45-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Brees has 22 career games with at least four touchdown passes and zero interceptions, tied with New England’s TOM BRADY (22) for the most such games by a quarterback in NFL history.
Thomas’ 211 receiving yards are the most in a single game in Saints’ history, surpassing the previous high of 205 set by WES CHANDLER on September 2, 1979 against Atlanta. He is the third Saint to record 200+ receiving yards in a single game, joining Chandler and TORRANCE SMALL (200 on December 24, 1994 at Denver).
-
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback PHILIP RIVERS passed for 228 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 105.9 passer rating in the Chargers’ 25-17 win at Seattle.
Rivers, who has started 200 consecutive games dating back to September 11, 2006, became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to start at least 200 consecutive games, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer BRETT FAVRE (297 consecutive games), ELI MANNING (210) and PEYTON MANNING (208).
-
Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES passed for 375 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 129 passer rating in the Chiefs’ 37-21 win at Cleveland.
Mahomes, who appeared in his 10th career game today, has 29 touchdown passes and 3,185 passing yards, both the most by a player in his first 10 career games in NFL history. Mahomes is the only quarterback in league annals to pass for at least 3,000 yards in his first 10 career games.
Mahomes has passed for at least 300 yards in eight consecutive games, tied with Indianapolis’ ANDREW LUCK (2014) for the most consecutive games with 300+ passing yards in a single season in NFL history.
-
Pittsburgh running back JAMES CONNER had 107 rushing yards, 56 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in the Steelers’ 23-16 win at Baltimore.
Conner has four games with at least 100 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards and at least one touchdown this season, the most such games by a player in a single season in NFL history.
Conner, who has 1,085 scrimmage yards (706 rushing, 379 receiving) and 10 total touchdowns (nine rushing, one receiving) this season, is the only player in franchise history with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in the team’s first eight games of a season.
-
Kansas City running back KAREEM HUNT had 141 scrimmage yards (91 rushing, 50 receiving) with three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in the Chiefs’ Week 9 win and New Orleans running back ALVIN KAMARA had 116 scrimmage yards (82 rushing, 34 receiving) with three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in the Saints’ win on Sunday.
Kamara, who played in his 24th career game on Sunday, has five games with both a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown, the second-most in NFL history by a player in his first 25 career games. Only Indianapolis’ EDGERRIN JAMES (six) had more such games in his first 25 career contests.
Hunt, who appeared in his 25th career game today, has four such games, tied with Chicago’s HUGH GALLARNEAU (four games in 1941-42, 1945) for the third-most in league annals by a player in his first 25 career games.
-
The MINNESOTA VIKINGS, led by defensive end DANIELLE HUNTER‘s career-high 3.5 sacks, recorded a franchise-record 10 sacks in the team’s 24-9 victory over Detroit.
The Vikings’ 10 sacks surpassed the previous franchise-high of nine, which was accomplished four times and most recently on October 25, 1993 at Chicago.
Hunter, who returned a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, became the second player with at least 3.5 sacks and a touchdown in a single game since the individual sack became an official statistic in 1982. The Chargers’ SHAUN PHILLIPS, who had four sacks and a 31-yard interception-return touchdown against the Cardinals on October 3, 2010, is the only other player to accomplish the feat since 1982.
Chicago safety EDDIE JACKSON had a 65-yard fumble-return touchdown and linebacker LEONARD FLOYD scored on a 19-yard interception-return touchdown in the Bears’ 41-9 victory at Buffalo.
Jackson, who had both a 76-yard interception-return touchdown and a 75-yard fumble-return touchdown against Carolina on October 22, 2017, joined Pro Football Hall of Famer DEION SANDERS (three touchdowns in 1994) as the only players since 1970 with at least three defensive touchdowns of 65 or more yards over any two-year span. Sanders had interception-return touchdowns of 93, 90 and 74 yards with San Francisco in 1994.
-
Atlanta quarterback MATT RYAN completed 26 of 38 passes (68.4 percent) for 350 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for a 121.6 passer rating and wide receiver JULIO JONES had seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons’ 38-14 win at Washington.
Ryan, who recorded his 50th career game with at least 300 passing yards on Sunday, joined DREW BREES (57 games) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 50 games of 300+ passing yards in their first 11 seasons.
Jones has 44 career games with at least 100 receiving yards, tied with CALVIN JOHNSON for the second-most in NFL history by a player in his first eight seasons. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer RANDY MOSS (45) had more such games in his first eight career seasons.