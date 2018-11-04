Rousing Redskins defense aims to ground high-flying Falcons

LANDOVER, Md. – It’s the toughest test of the season for the renewed Redskins defense – a unit ranked among the top five in the NFL in nearly every metric.

Sunday, the Redskins (5-and-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (3-and-4) in search of their fourth straight victory. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. at FedEx Field. News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will have live pregame and postgame coverage of the game.

The Falcons enter Sunday with the No. 7 ranked offense in the NFL, gaining an average of 401.0 yards per game. Quarterback Matt Ryan is off to a quick start for the Falcons, going 187-for-263 for 2,335 yards, 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Ryan currently owns a career high in completion percentage and the second highest passer rating of his career.

Tuesday, the burgundy and gold bolstered its defense by trading for Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. The former Alabama standout is expected to play Sunday vs. Atlanta. However, the Redskins will be without offensive standouts Trent Williams (thumb), Chris Thompson (rib) and Jamison Crowder (ankle).

The Redskins hold a one-and-a-half game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East and enter the game with a 5-and-1 record against NFC opponents. With a win, Washington will have their best record through the first seven games of the season against NFC opponents since the 1991 campaign. In addition, with a win, Washington will move to a 6-and-2 record for the first time since 2008.

Sunday’s matchup between the Redskins and Falcons is the 26th all-time meeting between the two franchises dating back to their first meeting on Oct. 9, 1966. The Redskins hold a 15-9-1 record against Atlanta all-time, including a 14-9-1 record in regular season contests.

A win on Sunday would snap a five-game losing streak against Atlanta for the Redskins. A win would be Washington’s first against Atlanta since Sept. 14, 2003, a 33-31 win at the Georgia Dome. Included below are the 25 all-time games contested between the Redskins and Falcons (with the Redskins’ result).