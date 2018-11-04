No injuries reported after early-morning Chesapeake shed fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – No injuries were reported after the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a shed fire in the Deep Creek section of the city early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home, located in the 2500 block of Woodshire Circle, at 2:23 a.m. When crews arrived they found a shed on fire with flames extending to an adjacent mobile home.

The fire was marked under control at 2:38 a.m. No residents were displaced and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.