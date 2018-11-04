Newport News Police investigating after one man injured in Saturday night shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a Saturday-night shooting left one man injured in the area of 74th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

At 7:33 p.m., police were dispatched to the area on a report of a shooting. When crews arrived, they found an 18-year-old Hampton man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim reported being shot by someone in a passing vehicle while he was standing on the corner.

Police currently have no suspect description, and say that there were no reports of gunshots heard in the area. They are still investigating the circumstances of this incident.

If you have any information in this shooting, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.