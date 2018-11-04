Midterm elections guide for Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina

WTKR – Midterm elections are a few days away. With the impending elections, here is a look at the races and candidates that matter locally and nationally for those in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina.

From local to national midterm election coverage, News 3 will be with you the whole way, letting you know how one of the most polarizing election cycles in America concludes on November 6.

To find out were you will vote and anyother Virginia state eletion questions, visit here. For North Carolina, visit here.

Virginia National Senate Race

Tim Kaine (D)

The Democratic Party incumbent has been Virginia’s junior Senator since 2012, serving also as Virginia’s 70th Governor, Lieutenant Governor of Virginia and the Mayor of Richmond before his current position. In 2016, Kaine ran as the Vice-Presidential candidate for Hillary Clinton. In the Senate, Kaine is a member of the Armed Services Committee.

Corey Stewart (R)

Corey Stewart is the at-large chairman of the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William – the 2nd-largest and fastest-growing locality in Virginia. Stewart has a strong stance on illegal immigration, and earned his law degree from William Mitchell College of Law and received his undergrad from Georgetown University.

Matt Waters (L)

Water, the Libertarian candidate on the ballot, is the only candidate that was born in the state of Virginia. Waters is running on fiscal responsibility and spent the last two decades in political fundraising for politicians and their legislation goals. Waters attended both Christopher Newport University and Old Dominion University.

“The aim of this campaign is to restore liberty to the people by limiting the size and scope of our federal government. After all, Money = Freedom. The more money you and I have, the more free we are!,” said Waters on his campaign site.

Virginia Congressional House Races

District 1

Rob Wittman (R)

Wittman has served as the Congressman for Virginia’s 1st Congressional District since 2007. Wittman was born in Washington D.C. and attended Virginia Tech. He would later work with the Virginia Department of Health for 20 years. Wittman previously served as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates from 2006 to 2007, before being elected to Congress.

Vangie Williams (D)

As a strategic planner, Williams has worked with those in industries like aerospace, construction, defense contracting, government operations, IT and national security. Williams is a long time resident of King George, Virginia. Williams is working toward getting her D.BA in Project Management from Walden University in 2019.

District 2

Scott Taylor (R)

A former Navy Seal, Scott defeated a 16-year incumbent Republican in an open seat primary election in Virginia’s Second District in 2016. Scott won the general election with 62% of the vote and in January 2017. Taylor also served as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates from 2014 to 2017. After serving in the Navy from 1997 to 2005, Taylor used the GI Bill to earn a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Harvard Extension School. While Taylor himself is not from Virginia, he did grow up the road in Maryland.

Elaine Luria (D)

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Luria majored in physics and history when she attended the United States Naval Academy. graduating from the Naval Academy, Luria would go on to serve a career officer in the U.S. Navy, retiring in 2017. Luria is also a small business owner, opening the Mermaid Factory’s Norfolk location in 2013 and the Mermaid Factory’s Virginia Beach location in 2015.

District 3

Bobby Scott (D)

Scott is from Newport News, and before serving in public office, attended both Harvard and Boston College for his undergraduate and graduate schooling.

Scott would go on to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1978 to 1983, followed by almost ten years in the Virginia Senate.

Scott made his way to Congress in 1993, assuming representation of Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District.

Scott is running unopposed for the 3rd District.

District 4

Ryan McAdams (R)

McAdams is a resident of Providence Forge (Charles City County). After attending the Virginia Military Academy and Gordon Cadwell Theological Seminary, McAdams went on to serve at churches for over 20 years. He is now the Senior Leader of Agape Mission Church in Williamsburg.

Donald McEachin (D)

Congressman McEachin has served as the representative for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District since 2017. McEachin in the house serves as a member of the House Armed Services Committee and House Committee on Natural Resources. McEachin also sits on both the Readiness and the Seapower and Forces subcommittees under the House Armed Services Committee. He was also appointed by House Leadership to serve on the Franking Commission. McEachin attended American University, law school at the University of Virginia and got a Masters of Divinity degree from Virginia Union University.

Pete Wells (L)

Is running for Congress as a Libertarian Party candidate. Wells is a U.S. Navy veteran and studied Economics at Virginia Commonwealth University.

North Carolina 1st Congressional District House Race

District 1

Roger Allison (R)

Works as a Fractional VP of Sales and is looking to bring his business experience to North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Allison also has experience with launching startups and growing small to mid-sized rural businesses

“District 1 needs someone who is going to help boost the economy and encourage businesses, not someone who is going to force unnecessary restrictions and regulations upon them,” said Allison on his campaign website.

G.K Butterfield (D)

After starting a Civil Rights law firm in Wilson, North Carolina, Congressman Butterfield entered politics – serving North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District since 2004.

Butterfield serves on the House Energy & Commerce Committee and the Communications & Technology subcommittee, Energy subcommittee and Health subcommittee.

Butterfield graduated from law school at North Carolina Central University. He also served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970.

North Carolina 3rd Congressional District House Race

Walter Jones (R)

Congressman Jones has served North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District as its representative since 1995. Before that, he served for ten years as an elected member of the North Carolina General Assembly.

The 12 term congressman each year since 2001, Congressman Jones has introduced legislation to change the name of the Department of the Navy to the Department of the Navy and Marine Corps, according to his house.gov web page.

Jones is a member of the Military Personnel Subcommittee and the Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee.

Jones beat Scott Dacey in a 2018 Republican Primary. There are no Democratic party challengers for North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District.

North Carolina State House Race for District 5

Howard Hunter (D)

Hunter has served two terms in the House of the North Carolina General Assembly. Hunter serves on 12 Standing Committees and five Non-standing Committees.

When he is not serving his constituents in the general assembly, Hunter is the owner of Hunter’s Funeral Home, Inc.

Phillip Smith (R)

Smith advanced from the Republican primary in May. According to the DailyAdvance.com, Smith is a self-employed home improvement contractor from Gates County.

North Carolina State House Race for District 6

Bobby Hanig (R)

Hanig is a U.S. Army veteran that has lived in Currituck County for the last 25-years. Hanig also is a small business owner, running a pool business and property management company.

Tess Judge (D)

Tess Judge is a businesswoman whose long career in hospitality management. Judge has also served in a variety of roles in civic leadership positions and through community service through local organizations. Judge lives in Kitty Hawk and has lived in the Outer Banks since 1989.

North Carolina State House Race for District 17

Michael Wray (D)

Wray has served in the North Carolina General Assembly for seven terms and is also a small business owner from Gaston, North Carolina. Wray serves also at the state house as serves as the Deputy Democratic Leader.

According to a Linked In page on Dyer, he is a retired U.S. Army member and works in the computer science industry. Dyer currently serves as the Chairman of the Northampton County Republican Party.

North Carolina State Senate Races

District 1

Bob Steinburg (R)

Steinburg has worked in the North Carolina Senate for three terms now and has worked his way through the state house to become a part of eight Standing Committees and six Non-Standing Committees.

Steinburg describes himself as a retired businessman and a lifelong conservative Republican who is devoted to helping others in his community.

Cole Phelps (D)

Phelps is a 29-year-old graduate of the North Carolina Central law school. Phelps is the founder and counselor at law at The Law Office of D. Cole Phelps, PLLC in Plymouth. A native of Washington County, Phelps has served as an at-large member of the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners and also served on its Health & Human Services and Public Education steering committees.

Phelps also studied political science at East Carolina University.

District 3

Erica Smith (D)

A Secondary Math Instructional Specialist, Ordained Clergy and Former Materials Engineer – Smith has served District 3 for two terms. In the North Carolina General Assembly, Smith serves on seven Standing Committees and six Non-Standing Committees. Smith is a graduate of North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University.

Chuck Earley (R)

Earley is from Washington, North Carolina. He has served in a variety of volunteer roles in public safety, law enforcement and with the fire department in his local community

Virginia Beach Mayor

Ben Davenport

Davenport is a native to Virginia Beach and works in his family business with Davenport Management Company. Davenport has experience serving as a Virginia Beach City Councilman.

Bobby Dyer

Dyer has represented Virginia Beach’s Centerville District since 2004 as a Virginia Beach Councilman. Dyer works at Encompass Home Health as a physical therapist and attended Saint Louis University, Fairleigh Dickerson University and Regent University, where he gained a Doctorate of Philosophy.

Virginia Beach City Council

At-Large Seat

Dee Oliver

Oliver currently serves as vice chair of the Virginia Beach Planning Commission, a board member of the Virginia Beach Resource Home for the Homeless, the campaign chairman for Hospice House of South Hampton Roads and an executive committee member of the Virginia Beach Division of the Hampton Roads Chamber.

John Moss

Moss is a current At-Large City Council member and is serving Commander Submarine Forces as Director for Submarine Program Requirements and Warfare Development. According to his website, he led the Virginia Beach Taxpayer Alliance for 11 years.

Aaron Rouse

Rouse is a former NFL safety who played first for the Virginia Tech Hokies and then the Green Bay Packers. Since his football career ended, he has coached boys’ football at Virginia Beach Middle School and started a local non-profit to serve area students in need.

Allison White

White is a social studies teacher at King’s Fork High School in Suffolk, where she has taught for 14 years. Her website states that expanding Virginia Beach’s commercial tax base and creating new jobs are her priorities for City Council. She is Virginia Beach’s first transgender candidate to run for the council.

Linda Bright

Bright serves as chair of the Developmental Disabilities Board of Directors and sits on the advisory board of the Bio-Tech Medical research board. She also owns her own business, Linda Bright’s Consulting Service and Bridging the Gap, LLC.

Garry Hubbard Photo Gallery View Gallery (1 images) Hubbard is a U.S. Navy veteran and retired residential and commercial construction contractor. He mentions taking steps to control flooding and addressing the city’s debt as key issues.

Beach District John Uhrin Photo Gallery View Gallery (1 images)

R.K. Kowalewitch

Kowalewitch was against Virginia Beach’s light rail project and pier project. His Facebook states that he hopes to “bring transparency to the economic development process” as well as propose term limits and an ethics committee.

David Nygaard

Nygaard owns David Nygaard Custom Fine Jewelers and is proposing “4% in 4 Years” – a plan to prioritize 4 percent of Virginia Beach’s budget to repair and update its storm water management systems over the next four years.

Centerville District

Sabrina Wooten

Wooten serves as the Virginia Beach Police Department’s chaplain and vice chair of the Minority Business Council. She also serves as chair of the Outreach Committee and as a member of the Minority Awareness Council.

Eric Wray Jr.

Wray is a licensed funeral director and embalmer, and owns E. Vaughn Wray Funeral Establishment in Norfolk. In 2011, he was the youngest person in the Commonwealth’s history to be appointed to the Virginia State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers, where he served as secretary and treasurer.

Conrad C. Schesventer II.

Schesventer managed the Old Dominion football team from February 2008 to May 2010, and has been working the front desk at the Days Inn on 24th Street and Atlantic Avenue since 2005. He hopes to increase government transparency via social media.

Lynnhaven District

Jim Wood

Wood is the vice mayor of Virginia Beach and a four-term member of city council. He previously served as a police officer, and was appointed to the Joint Subcommitee to Address Recurrent Flooding by the Virginia Senate.

Mike Maskell

Maskell is a patent examiner and part-time family law attorney. His campaign aims to upgrade municipal infrastructure like storm drainage, using money currently used for funding the construction of hotels and entertainment centers.

Susanne Henderson

Henderson is a realtor with James & Lee Realty and has lived in Virginia Beach for 11 years. Her campaign names balancing the budget and working on flooding issues as primary goals, as well as streamlining the process of starting a small business.

Princess Anne District

Barbara Henley

Henley describes herself as “a lifelong resident of the Pungo/Princess Anne District.” Along with her husband, she owns and operates Henley Farm in Pungo. She currently serves on the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission and is the president of the Princess Anne/Virginia Beach Historical Society.

Tim Worst

Worst is a former sports photographer and P.E. coach, and currently works for Advanced Auto Sales and Virginia Beach Public Schools. His website names flooding infrastructure, first responders and school funding as his main campaign issues.

Karen Kwasny

Kwasny is a member of the Transition Area/Interfacility Traffic Area Citizens’ Advisory Committee and the Vision to Action Community Coalition. She serves as the Princess Anne District representative to the City of Virginia Beach Planning Commission.

Bayside District

Brad Martin

Martin is a civil engineer, and has been consulting in the Tidewater area for 26 years. He now works as a principal in American Engineering’s Virginia Beach office. He is currently a board member with the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.

Louis Jones

Jones is the current Mayor of Virginia Beach, and previously served as vice mayor from 2002 to 2018. He is a member and former chairman of the Hampton Roads Planning district Commission, and a former chairman of the Hampton Roads Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Portsmouth City Council

Paul Battle

Battle has previously served with the Portsmouth Community Service Board, in Police Community Relations, Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing and the Sheriff’s Department. Battle is a U.S. Army veteran.

Mark Geduldig-Yatrofsky

Geduldig-Yatrofsky runs PortsmouthCityWatch.org, which according to its website “serves as a community forum for sharing information, expressing opinions and engaging in dialogue about civic affairs in Portsmouth.”

Shannon Glover

Glover owns Commonwealth Employee Benefit Solutions, Inc. and owns the Creative Learners Education Center jointly with his wife. He served in the U.S. Navy and previously worked at the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center.

Learn more about Glover here.

Mizelle is a political newcomer, and a search for her name yielded not website. She can be reached at deb_miz@yahoo.com.

Bill Moody

Moody was elected to Portsmouth City Council, and was re-elected in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014. he served four non-consecutive years as vice mayor, but his website refers to this as a “non-elected position.”

Pamela Phillips

Phillips is a project engineer at Rryson International in Yorktown, and serves as a member of the Parkview Civic League Board. She lists economic developement, education and tourism as important issues to her campaign.

Cathy Revell

Revell serves as the chair of the Portsmouth Economic Development Authority, the chair of the Advisory Board of Portsmouth Department of Behavioral Healthcare and as vice chair of the Board of Friends of the Portsmouth Juvenile court, among other.

Mark Whitaker

Whitaker is disqualified from running after being found guilty on felony forgery charges. his name will still be on the ballots though because they were already printed with his name on them.