First Warning Forecast: Rain moves in overnight and Monday morning

Clouds will continue to increase overnight. We will actually see our low temperatures early tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 50s and then warm into the 60s overnight. An area of low pressure will move along the coast Monday bringing rain to the area. We will stay dry through midnight tonight and then rain chances will ramp up by 3:00 am. This will make for a soggy Monday morning commute. Make sure you give yourself some extra time. Rain chances will diminish as we head into the afternoon. We should have drier weather for your evening commute. Up to an inch of rain is possible with this system. Highs in the upper 60s.

A cold front will approach the region on Election Day. A few showers possible in the morning, with better chances for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The main threat will be damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 2 for severe weather, which means a scattered severe storm is possible. It will be breezy with winds out of the southwest. This will allow temperatures to warm to the upper 70s to near 80. The record high in Norfolk is 85° (2003) and 83° (2003) in Elizabeth City.

The cold front will move out Wednesday morning with drier conditions behind the front. Highs near 70 with just a few morning clouds. Thursday is looking dry and cooler with highs in the low 60s.

Wet weather will return for the end of the work week. On and off showers will be possible throughout the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

Much cooler weather for the weekend, with highs in the 50s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

