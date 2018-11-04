× First Warning Forecast: Clouds will increase throughout the day, highs in the 60s

Don’t forget! Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2:00 am. Make sure you turn your clocks back one hour before you head to bed tonight.

A very similar day on tap for Sunday. A bit of a cool start with lows in the 40s. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. We will see clouds increase throughout the day ahead of our next system. An area of low pressure will make it’s way across the area late Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will increase late Sunday and Monday morning.

We will be dealing with a wet morning commute to start the work week. The wettest part of the day will be early morning with decreasing rain chances into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

A cold front will approach the region on Tuesday. We will have a chance for some showers and storms. Right now, keeping it at a 30 percent chance. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a slight risk for severe weather. The biggest threat will be damaging winds. It will be a warm day with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Some communities could even reach the 80 degree mark.

A few morning showers possible on Wednesday with highs n the upper 60s to near 70. Thursday is looking dry and much cooler. Temperatures will only warm to the low 60s. Another chance for some wet weather to end the work week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

Meteorologist April Loveland

