Multi-city police pursuit ends in Norfolk crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A short police pursuit began in Chesapeake near the Campostella Bridge at 10:07 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to officials, a police officer attempted to stop a white Ford Fiesta when the license plate revealed that it was stolen.

The driver refused to stop and the pursuit continued into the city of Norfolk.

The vehicle crashed at 10:13 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot at Ingleside Road & E. Princess Anne Road. There were two occupants in the vehicle, one was juvenile. The occupants are in police custody.

There are no reported injuries at this time and police are still investigating the incident.