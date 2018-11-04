Man fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 3300 block of Pampus Lane.

Police received a call regarding gunshots around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found a male suspect with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An active investigation is taking place at the scene. No suspect information is currently available.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.