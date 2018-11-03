Woman injured after car submerged in Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after her car crashed into a body of water in the 500 block of Robert Frost Drive.

Police were called to the scene at 12:05 a.m. Saturday in reference to an entrapment in a submerged vehicle. The vehicle’s driver was located on the bank of the body of water.

The driver said that she was driving too fast for conditions, and was unable to handle a right turn, causing her car to leave the roadway and hit the water.

The driver told police she was the lone occupant in the vehicle. The Chesapeake Dive Team is currently combing the water to ensure no other people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The accident investigation is still ongoing.