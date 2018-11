PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are looking for a driver who hit an 8-year-old and drove off in Petersburg Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of East Wythe Street around 12:30 p.m. Police say an 8-year-old boy was struck and transported to a local hospital.

Police are not aware if the vehicle in question was a car or an SUV, but say that the vehicle was red.

