The Locker Room Show | November 2

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Mitch deliver high school highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's tenth edition (last week of the regular season) of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Western Branch vs. Indian River, King's Fork vs. Oscar Smith, Nansemond River vs. Grassfield, Cox vs. Landstown, Bayside vs. Landstown, Bayside vs. Tallwood, Green Run vs. Salem, Norfolk Academy vs. Norfolk Christian and Granby vs. Maury.

Plus, Mitch showcases Clarkson North (Canada) vs. Bishop Sullivan in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.