Suffolk Police investigating after one man injured in shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after one man was injured during a Friday night shooting at the Chorey Park Apartments.

Dispatchers received the call at 10:04 p.m. for a shooting in the 800 block of West Constance Road. Upon arrival, officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Following emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the victim was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5 foot 11 inches to 6 feet tall, with a medium complexion, a red hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. He fled on foot from the scene, according to police.

This crime is still under investigation. If you have any information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.