House fire displaces 2 adults in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake firefighters were on scene of a house fire in the 1400 block of Salton Drive.

According to officials, the call came in around 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Crews arrived on scene several minutes later to find smoke coming from the outside of the house. Firefighters did not see any active fire in the house.

Crews continued to search for any signs of a fire. An investigation revealed that the fire was out before fire companies got there.

The fire was out and under control at 11:23 a.m. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported. Two adults have been displaced.