× First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies and much cooler temperatures

Happy Saturday!

High pressure builds in today with dry conditions for the rest of the day. Skies will continue to clear. Much cooler with highs in the low 60s. It will still be breezy with winds out of the west/northwest at 10-15 mph, with a few higher gusts. Temperatures will fall to near 50 overnight. Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 am Sunday. Be sure to turn your clocks back one hour before you head to bed tonight. It is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Clear to partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Expect nice and dry weather with highs in the low 60s.

Rain will return to start the work week. Expect overcast skies with rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will start trending a bit warmer as well. Highs Monday in the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs near 70. Shower chances return for Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

