Change your clock, change your battery: Check your smoke alarms as DST ends

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end early Sunday morning, don’t forget to check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

According to a release by Suffolk Fire and Rescue, alarms equipped with either removable or sealed-in batteries should be tested to ensure homes are properly prepared for an emergency. Removable batteries should be replaced, and sealed-in batteries should be checked to make sure they are working.

Additionally, all alarms should be cleaned of any debris that could impede their function.

The National Fire Protection Association says that three of every five home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms, and the vast majority of smoke alarm failures are due to dead or missing batteries.

“The end of Daylight Saving Time is the perfect opportunity to check your smoke alarm batteries,” said Fire Marshal Chuck Chapin. “We encourage citizens to use this as a reminder to update your fire safety measures in the home, especially as the cold months approach and heaters start to turn on.”

Chapin offered these tips for fire safety: