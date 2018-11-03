Caught on tape: Motorcyclist hits cop car

KENOSHA, Wisconsin – A 58-year-old man is expected to be okay after slamming into a Kenosha Police car.

Kenosha News released video of the incident.

The crash happened Monday night (10/29/18) near 52nd and Green Bay Road.

Police say an officer was blocking traffic because of a crash that happened earlier that night between a car and a motorcycle.

Several hours later, the second crash happened.

No one was seriously injured in either crash.

Facebook Post:

“A Kenosha Police officer had just responded to a crash that left a motorcyclist injured on Green Bay Road and 52nd Street at about 11:26 Monday, leaving his squad blocking traffic on Green Bay, emergency lights flashing. Minutes later he heard a loud crash and looked up to see a second motorcyclist had crashed into the squad. The 58-year-old man who struck the squad was not critically injured, according to police.”