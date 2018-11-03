25th ranked UVA stumbles at home vs. Pitt, falls from first place in division

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) – Virginia (6-and-3, 4-and-2 ACC) fell 23-13 to Pitt (5-and-4, 4-and-1 ACC) on Friday night at Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers finished with 249 yards, while Pitt tallied 315 yards with 254 yards rushing. Virginia took a 10-7 lead into the half, but the Panthers outscored the Cavaliers 17-3 in the second half. The Cavaliers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end, as Pittsburgh took over first place in the ACC Coastal Division.

Every team in the Coastal has at least three losses on the season.

UVA scored to tie the game 7-7 on a 42-yard pass to Terrell Jana (Vancouver, B.C.) at the end of the first quarter then took a 10-7 lead with a minute to go before the half. Pitt took a 14-10 lead at the end of the third quarter. UVA cut it to one on a 42-yard field goal by Brian Delaney (Chantilly, Va.), but the Panthers responded with a 75-yard rush on the first play of the ensuing drive.



STAT LEADERS

• QB Bryce Perkins

Passing: 17-24, 205 yards, 1 TD

• WR Terrell Jana

3 receptions, 71 yards, 1 TD

• FS Joey Blount

11 tackles, 0.5 TFL

“Congratulations to Pittsburgh, and a game well played and a victory,” Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall said after the game. “They certainly earned it and deserved it. I think our team played, certainly, as they were prepared. In some manner, I wasn’t able to get through to our team and prepare them deeply enough for this game. We never did find rhythm offensively from beginning to end [with] turnovers and a number of penalties. The penalties meaning concentration-ish penalties rather than ones that I think were forced. A couple of big plays defensively that we gave up. We knew that was going to be a critical part to the game and so not making a few critical tackles. But, in general, I don’t think a staff, led by me, prepared this team, our team, to execute well enough at a high enough level to deserve the win. Critical plays matter and we didn’t make enough of them, I think that is really the bottom line.”

Virginia will host its final home game of the season on Saturday, Nov. 10 against Liberty. The kick is set for 3 p.m. at Scott Stadium and will be Senior Day.