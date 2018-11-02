William & Mary’s ‘Tech Day’ looks to connect students to technology jobs

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – With hundreds of students and dozens of employers headline the College of William and Mary’s “Tech Day,” the university is hoping its students leave with opportunities at jobs in an ever-growing industry.

The event Friday at William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business is the second time the university as participated in the gathering that involves collaborative discussions about trends and career opportunities in technology-related jobs.

Students and employers will talk about the fast-changing industry in a series of panel discussions and networking sessions.

Tech Day comes as employers worldwide report a shortage of skilled candidates in technology-related fields, according to William and Mary.