Will Smith, Martin Lawrence reuniting for ‘Bad Boys 3’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, known for their buddy-cop movie series ‘Bad Boys,’ will be turning the highly profitable movie series into a trilogy.

Smith announced the move in a video post and a picture post. The video post had Lawrence with him.

The picture post was of a younger Smith and Lawrence from the first ‘Bad Boys’ film. Smith said in the post, “I promise you @martinlawrencewon’t have a beeper in the new @badboys:) #tbt.”

The last film in this series, ‘Bad Boys II,” released in 2003, eight years after the original ‘Bad Boys,’ film was released.

Further details on the film are not known yet.