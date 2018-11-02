Watch the Hokies’ homecoming game vs. Boston College LIVE on WGNT

BLACKSBURG, Va. – See BC tangle with the Hokies LIVE on WGNT Saturday.

Virginia Tech (4-and-3 overall, 3-and-1 ACC), playing back-to-back home games for the first time this season, hosts a resurgent Boston College squad Saturday at 3:45 p.m. The Eagles (6-and-2 overall, 3-and-1 ACC) are ranked 22nd in the nation

The Hokies own a three-game winning streak against the Eagles and have held BC to 10 points or fewer in each of those contests. In two wins vs. BC under head coach Justin Fuente, the Hokies have outscored the Eagles by a 72-10 margin. With a victory Saturday, Fuente would reach the 50-win total in his head coaching career (26 with Memphis, 23 with Virginia Tech up to this point).

You can watch the 27th all-time meeting between Virginia Tech and Boston College LIVE on WGNT in Hampton Roads. The Hokies lead the all-time series, 18-8.

The last time Virginia Tech faced a ranked Boston College team was 10 years ago in the 2008 ACC Championship Game, a 30-12 win for the Hokies over the No. 18 Eagles.