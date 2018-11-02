HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Don’t pack your flip-flops away quite yet because there are plenty of places to escape the cold. Travel expert Julia Dimon reveals the hottest warm weather travel destinations for this winter. Learn more at www.juliadimon.com.
Warm weather travel destinations for this winter on Coast Live
