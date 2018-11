NORFOLK, Va. – More than 300 Sailors serving aboard the USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday, November 4 after a seven-month deployment.

The guided-missile destroyer deployed to the Navy’s 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The ship left Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday, April 5 with two MH-60R helicopters from Helicopter Strike Maritime Four Eight Detachment Five (HSM 48.5), the “Dastardly Barbarians.”

