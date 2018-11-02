Two foxes being tested for rabies after attacking three people in Accomack County

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – Three people were attacked by two aggressive gray foxes on Halloween.

The attack happened near Kerr Street and Market Street in Onancock, the Health Department said. The three people were bitten in two separate incidents.

Both foxes were displaying symptoms associated with the rabies virus.

If you are aware of any contact involving people or pets with these foxes contact the Accomack County Health Department immediately.

Also make sure your pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date.

Officials said the foxes have been sent to a state lab to be tested for rabies.

Accomack County Health Department phone numbers:

Daytime Phone Number- 757-787-5886

Evening and Weekends Rabies Hotline – 757-302-4300

Accomack County Sheriff Animal Control- 757-787-1131