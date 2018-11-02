THE FLASH, Tuesday 11/6 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Nora” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

GETTING RID OF EXCESS — After an unexpected guest from the future, Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), appears at their home, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton,) must figure out how to get her back to the future without disrupting the timeline…even more than she already has. Team Flash must work together to send Nora back, while simultaneously fighting off another villainous meta. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Sam Chalsen (#501). Original airdate 10/9/2018.