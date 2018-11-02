‘Skins scoop: Trio of offensive standouts to miss Redskins game vs. Atlanta

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Sunday, when the first place Redskins face the Atlanta Falcons – their toughest offensive test so far, their own offense will be limited.

Jamison Crowder (ankle), Chris Thompson (rib) and Trent Williams (thumb) will all miss the game due to injury, head coach Jay Gruden confirmed Friday. Williams had surgery on his dislocated thumb.

“We’ll take it week to week,” Gruden said of a timeline on Williams’ injury. “We have no idea right now. We’ll get him back here. He had it up in Pittsburgh. Once he gets back here, we’ll further evaluate it and see where he is and how soon we can get a little thing on there where he can function.”

Dr. David Chao, a former NFL team physician, says there’s a “reasonable chance” Williams could return next week.

Williams, the six-time Pro Bowl selection, is rated as the 14th best tackle in the NFL this season according to Pro Football Focus.

The Redskins (5-and-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (3-and-4) Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at FedEx Field. News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the ‘Skins, will have live pregame and postgame coverage.

