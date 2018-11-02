Shots fired during attempted robbery at Portsmouth vape shop

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Shots were fired after two suspects tried to rob a vape shop at 6045 High Street W. Friday night.

The call came in at 6:53 p.m.

After entering Dragon Vapes, one of the suspects fired a gun before they both fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Both suspects are said to be black males. Police say they were both armed.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

There is no further information. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app and online here.

