Pizza bagels are healthy? FDA takes “second glance” at what should be considered healthy eating

There could be some odd additions coming to our list of healthy foods—like pizza bagels, and bottled water may soon be labeled 'healthy.'

The FDA changes their definition of what is healthy every five years. Now, people are reaching out to the FDA questioning what do I eat when I want to be healthy-- in what seems to be the biggest change in years.

Frankly being healthy can be confusing. Now-- frozen food makers are asking the FDA for 'mini-meals' - saying things like little pizza bagels should qualify.

Then you have companies in the chewing gum and bottled water industry who even though they don't meet the nutritional requirements of what's currently considered 'healthy'-- they also don't have any of the bad elements considered unhealthy.

The question is-- is the term 'healthy' misleading when applied to a single product instead of an overall diet.

Sugar is more of a concern. Our past fear of fats has left us with low-fat products very high in sugar. Once that definition is updated they are hoping to have a special label to put on food products to make it easier on families while shopping.