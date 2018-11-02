Person injured after T-bone collision in Isle of Wight County

CARROLLTON, Va. – One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in the 13000 block of Smith’s Neck Road in Carrollton Friday afternoon.

The call came in at 1:40 p.m. Volunteers with the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department responded on Rescue 10 along with Medic 10.

Medic 10 arrived at the scene to find that one vehicle had T-boned another. Authorities reported heavy damage from the crash.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Virginia State Police and the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office to help with traffic control, reporting and vehicle recovery operations.

All fire personnel were cleared and made available by 2:30 p.m.

