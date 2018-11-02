Need a job? Norfolk Public Schools looking to hire at weekend job fair

NORFOLK, Va. — If you are looking for a job, Norfolk Public Schools is looking to hire.

The district will be having the job fair, which starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes till 1 p.m., at Crossroads School on 8021 Old Ocean View Road.

According to Norfolk Public Schools, they will be hiring for: Auto Body Repair Instructors; Bus Drivers; Elementary Education, K-5; Math Instructors; Middle Shcool Science; NJROTC Instructor; Spanish Instructors; Substitute Bus Driver; Substitute Custodian; Special Education Staff.

The district added that they have begun using a new recruitment, selection and hiring tool, TalentEd, to make the process more seamless and allow them to be much more successful in its quest to fill teacher vacancies at all schools.

Those interested in applying for a position may visit the NPS Human Resources webpage here.