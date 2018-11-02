Man sentenced to 12 years behind bars for 2017 murder of Newport News man, drug possession

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man will spend the next 12 years behind bars after being charged with first-degree murder.

Najee Henley was sentenced to 10 years for the 2017 murder of 26-year-old Michael Stanley. He was also sentenced to two years and two months for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

In 2017, Newport News Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 18th Street. Newport News Communications received a call of gunshots at approximately 3:19 p.m. July 18 and dispatched officers to an apartment building to check on the welfare.

They located Stanley inside. He was pronounced dead by medics at approximately 3:26 p.m.

Police arrested Henley and charged him with first degree murder, maliciously shooting into an occupied building, discharging a firearm without cause of bodily harm and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.