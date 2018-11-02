Man arrested in Hertford County, accused of throwing narcotics over correctional institution fence

HERTFORD Co., N.C. – One man was arrested after a package was thrown over the fence onto the property of Rivers Correctional Institute.

According to the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, a manhunt for the suspect ended in the area of Highway 158. Deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to Rivers after the package, which was found to contain narcotics, was thrown over the fence.

The sheriff’s office, the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the Murfreesboro Police, the Ahoskie Police, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, officers from Rivers and a citizen of Hertford County all took part in the manhunt.

The male suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Hertford County Jail.