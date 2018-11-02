LEGACIES new episode, Thursday 11/8 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“We’re Being Punked, Pedro” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

KEEPING SECRETS — As punishment for breaking the rules, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and MG (Quincy Fouse) are forced to participate in a community service project in the Mystic Falls town square. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Rafael’s (Peyton Alex Smith) attempt at a carefree life on the road takes a dangerous turn when they become unsuspecting targets. Finally, Alaric (Matthew Davis) realizes that keeping secrets from his students may be causing more harm than good. Carol Banker directed the episode written by Julie Plec & Sherman Payne (#103). Original airdate 11/8/2018.